Job Title: Chief Accountant

Duty station: Nairobi, Kenya

Remuneration Terms: Grade 13 – Gross: Ksh. 223,736 – 317,286 Per month

All positions will be on a three (3) year renewable contract.

Job description

Our Client, National Housing Corporation (NHC) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament Cap. 117 whose mandate is to implement the Government’s Housing Policies and Programmes. NHC is seeking to recruit results-driven and highly motivated individuals to fill the following exciting and challenging positions of Chief Accountant.

The Finance Division has the overall responsibility of undertaking the following functions: formulation and implementation of financial policies and procedures, budgeting and budgetary control, financial control, financial resources mobilization, accounting of the Corporation’s funds, maintaining accurate and up to date books of accounts, and other financial records, ensuring independent auditing is carried out, and ensuring compliance with statutory financial requirements.

Reporting to the General Manager Finance, the Chief Accountant will be responsible for all accounting aspects which include the preparation of timely and accurate financial reports and accounts in accordance with guidelines and timelines prescribed both internally and externally by the National Treasury. He /she will be responsible for the Corporation’s financial records and ensuring accounts are prepared in accordance with IAS accounting standards.

Responsibilities

Undertake financially analysis and assessment of the Corporation’s financial base and generate reports to Management for review;

Prepare timely and accurate financial reports and accounts including quarterly accounts and reconciliations as well as journal entries;

Coordinate all budgetary processes in the Corporation;

Effective management of the Corporation’s cash flow and reconciling cash books and bank balances; including monitoring expenditures, analyzing revenues and determining budget variances, then reporting the same to Management;

Supervision of staff in the Accounts section of Finance Division;

Handle all tax matters for the Corporation;

Respond to accounting inquiries from Management and responses to audit queries; and

Monitor creditors and ensure that payments are processed on time.

Qualifications

Be a holder of a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance), or Business Administration;

Be a holder of a Master’s degree in Business Administration, Finance or Accounting;

Possess a Chartered Public Accountant (CPA(K)) qualification, or equivalent;

Should be registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (ICPAK) for a minimum period of seven (7) years with good standing; and

Have twelve (12) years experience as an Accountant of which six (6) should have been served at a senior management level.

Key Competencies

Knowledge of computerized systems relevant to the position.

A highly analytical individual with the ability to gather, analyze and evaluate facts and with the ability to prepare and present concise oral and written reports;

Demonstrate excellent managerial and leadership skills and an effective communicator;

Personal integrity with good work ethics and knowledge of principles of good corporate governance;

Ability to establish and retain effective working relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.

Candidates will be required to satisfy the following additional requirements:

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau; and

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

How to apply

Successful candidates will be subject to performance contracting.

Applicants can access detailed role profiles for all the above positions and how to apply via the Deloitte e-recruitment platform https://apply.workable.com/deloitte-eastafrica/.To be considered, your application must be received no later than Friday, 4 June 2021 addressed to the contact below

The Director,

Executive Selection Division

Deloitte Consulting Limited

Deloitte Place

All applications MUST be submitted through the e-recruitment portal to be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; email or hard copy applications will NOT be accepted.

National Housing Corporation is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) and committed to diversity and gender equality. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.