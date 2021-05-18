VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

The goal of St. John’s Community Centre (SJCC) is to empower communities by effectively addressing root causes of poverty and injustices for the attainment of sustainable livelihoods. SJCC(LIP) is working in partnership with St John’s Community Centre and Global Communities (GC) who have partnered together to implement the (KHPQS) Project. The project aims to improve the quality of life of 51000 orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) and their 17000 families by providing greater access to and uptake of quality health and social services in Nakuru, Murunga, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, and Kitui.

St John’s Community Centre is seeking professionals with the required qualifications and experience to fill in the following vacancies

Location: Kajiado, Kenya

Project Accountant

Key Responsibilities

Compile and analyse financial information to prepare accurate entries to accounts. Compiling and timely submission of monthly, and annual financial reports to various stakeholders. Verify vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulations. Maintenance of proper books of accounts and an up-to-date register of assets. Prepare monthly bank reconciliations. Proper filling of accounting documents. Support the finance manager in budget preparations, including carrying out follow ups on issues raised by auditors in the management letter to ensure resolution. Ensure efficient payments and disbursements according to approved budget, policy and procedures. Implement internal controls in a consistent manner. Support and advise on procurement to ensure frugal spending. Ensure proper payroll processing and administration. Training project staff on sound financial management and policies.

Qualifications Required

The ideal candidate should have: Minimum accounting qualification of Certified Public Accountant (CPA) II

Minimum 3 years relevant work experience preferably in an NGO

Working experience on accounting computer packages preferably Navision financials or Quick books.

Experience in USAID/PEPFAR funded project will be an added advantage

How To Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications, complete with a CV, copies of ID card, certificate of good conduct, Certificates and testimonials, names and telephone numbers of three professional referees and a reliable telephone number.

Address application to;

The Chairman Human Resource Committee,

P.O. Box 16254-00610

NAIROBI, KENYA.

Send via Post office mail or hand deliver.

To be received not later than 27th May 2021. Kindly note that, only short -listed persons will be contacted.

NB: Canvassing will lead to disqualification.