Job Title: Senior Accountant Grade 12

Job Location: Kitui

Job Description

This position is responsible for maintaining an accounting process that delivers an accurate and reliable generation of management, financial and statutory reports for optimum financial performance and cash flow management. The Senior Accountant Grade 12 shall:

Responsibilities

Participate in preparation of institutional budgets to achieve proper allocation and utilization of resources

Prepare management reports such as cash flows, budget variance reports to inform management of the financial performance of the University and make decision on what remedies are supposed to be implemented.

Participate in monthly divisional meetings to review work done and also assist in annual development and review of financial policies and procedure to ensure relevance.

Participate in the preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports statement to accurately give the financial performance of the University.

Generate monthly, quarterly and annual financial management reports for use in decision making

Supervise, mentor and manage subordinate staff in order to realise set targets collectively as a department.

Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments and obligations to project forecasts for the next financial year.

Review draft accounts to check for accuracy.

Supervise preparation of monthly banks reconciliation to ensure completeness of cash flow.

Maintain and update general ledger and ensure that they reflect correct transactions and facilitate accurate generation of financial statements.

Participate in daily budgetary control and monthly evaluations of budgets to ensure fiscal discipline.

Ensure that fixed assets register is properly maintained and updates are carried out on regular basis to reflect true inventory of assets.

Update vote book allocations, to ensure proper management of resources within the University

Qualifications

PhD. degree in Finance/Accounting or its equivalent

Nine (9) years experience in financial management, three (3) at the level of Senior Accountant I or its equivalent.

Be a member of a recognized professional accounting body with a current practising certificate.

Have outstanding professional competence and hands-on experience in Financial Management and reporting.

Demonstrated high administrative capabilities.

Must be computer literate (Accounting packages)with a comprehensive understanding of

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on Leadership and Integrity.

OR

MBA (Finance/Accounting option) or its equivalent.

CPA (K).

Nine (9) years experience in financial management, three (3) at the level of accountant I or its equivalent.

Be a member of a recognized professional accounting body with a current practising certificate.

Have outstanding professional competence and hands on experience in Financial Management and reporting.

Demonstrated high administrative capabilities.

Must be computer literate (Accounting packages) with a comprehensive understanding of

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on Leadership and Integrity

How to apply

South Eastern Kenya University is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to have current clearance certificates from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applications, in ten (10) copies, should be addressed to:

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration and Human Resource Management

South Eastern Kenya University

P.O. BOX 170-90200,

KITUI.

The deadline for submitting application is Friday, 21st May, 2021. Applications received after this date will not be considered. Duly shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

