Qualifications

The candidates should have at least a degree in Accounts or any Finance related course and professional qualification

At least three years relevant work experience

Experience in health care industry is an added advantage

Should be a self-driven and highly motivated person

Must have good interpersonal skills and teamwork

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their cover letter and curriculum vitae to careers@premierhospital.org clearly indicating on the email subject the position being applied for. The application