Role title: FMCG Accountant

Location: Mombasa

Job Description;

The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the integrity of accounting information by recording, verifying, consolidating, and entering transactions. Our client in FMCG is looking to hire an accountant based in Mombasa

Responsibilities

Assist in preparations of timely and accurate monthly/quarterly management reports

Perform fixed asset processing to enable reporting and Capital expenditure management

Handling statutory deductions and tax payments while observing the stipulated deadline dates of submission, this includes the following taxes, Income tax, VAT, PAYE, Withholding tax, NHIF, NSSF NITA levies etc.

Making projections on cash inflows and cash outflows to ensure healthy working capital for the day-to-day running of the business.

Monitor inventory levels to ensure optimal stock positions.

Review materials usage/costs and guide in establishment of standard costs

Assist in the preparation of regular financial statements and accounts, such as profit and loss accounts.

Coordinate and deal with the company bankers and auditors

Manage timely and accurate product costing process for all products

Timely periodic preparation/review all stock related reconciliations

Monitoring GRN account and prepare account reconciliation

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and CPA part II

At least 3 years of Accounting with exposure to inventory management in a busy Manufacturing/FMCG environment.

In depth understanding of manufacturing/FMCG processes

Demonstrated professional competence and administrative capability as reflected in work performance and results

Good understanding in Reporting

Statutory understanding

Strong communication/problem solving skills.

Demonstrate the ability to work under pressure.

How to apply

All applications should be done on or before close of business 5th May, 2021 on link below:

