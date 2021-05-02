Our client is a leading Middle-level Real Estate Company based in Nairobi that offers solutions in areas of property sales / acquisiton, property / facilities management & property valuation services.

They seek to hire highly qualified, self-driven, aggressive and result-oriented professionals in the below position.

Senior Accountant

The incumbent will be responsible for managing company financial matters and ensuring financial stability and growth of the company.

Responsibilities:

  • Financial accounting, forecasting and reporting
  • Financial risk analysis, prevention and management
  • Budgetary management and controls
  • Financial Auditing
  • Management of account payables, receivables and inventory
  • Statutory management and compliance for all regulatory bodies
  • Reconcilliatory and treasury functions
  • Development & implemention of finance policies and procedures
  • Management of the accounts staff and department effectively ensuring deliverables are met
  • Ensuring proper and effective utilization of financial, reporting and property management systems in place
  • Offering advisory and guidelines to directors/management/staff on effective financial management strategies

Requirements:

  • Bachelors Degree in Accounting/Finance or Minimum CPA-K
  • 3 years minimum experience in Real Estate Sector and +5 years experience and an accounts/finance professional
  • Meticulous planner with high tolerance to high pressure environments
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Ability to work under minimal supervision
  • Hands on experience using financial and MS systems/softwares
  • Team player with utmost honesty & integrity ad personal values

How to Apply

Qualified candidates who meet the selection criteria and requirements above to send in their applications with a cover letter and CV through jukumuagency@gmail.com indicating the postion applied for, previous and expected salary by 15th May, 2021.

