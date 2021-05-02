Our client is a leading Middle-level Real Estate Company based in Nairobi that offers solutions in areas of property sales / acquisiton, property / facilities management & property valuation services.

They seek to hire highly qualified, self-driven, aggressive and result-oriented professionals in the below position.

Senior Accountant

The incumbent will be responsible for managing company financial matters and ensuring financial stability and growth of the company.

Responsibilities:

Financial accounting, forecasting and reporting

Financial risk analysis, prevention and management

Budgetary management and controls

Financial Auditing

Management of account payables, receivables and inventory

Statutory management and compliance for all regulatory bodies

Reconcilliatory and treasury functions

Development & implemention of finance policies and procedures

Management of the accounts staff and department effectively ensuring deliverables are met

Ensuring proper and effective utilization of financial, reporting and property management systems in place

Offering advisory and guidelines to directors/management/staff on effective financial management strategies

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Accounting/Finance or Minimum CPA-K

3 years minimum experience in Real Estate Sector and +5 years experience and an accounts/finance professional

Meticulous planner with high tolerance to high pressure environments

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Ability to work under minimal supervision

Hands on experience using financial and MS systems/softwares

Team player with utmost honesty & integrity ad personal values

How to Apply

Qualified candidates who meet the selection criteria and requirements above to send in their applications with a cover letter and CV through jukumuagency@gmail.com indicating the postion applied for, previous and expected salary by 15th May, 2021.