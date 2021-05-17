Principal Accountant

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

Served in the grade of Senior Accountant I DPP S or in a comparable and relevant position for a minimum o( two (2) years iu the Public Service or Private Sector;

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Finance or Accounts Option). Business Admininiruiion (Accnunla Option) or any other equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Passed Part 111 of Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its equivalent quulificationa from a recognized institution;

Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (TCPAK);

Current practising license from the Institute of Public Accountants ol Kenya (1CPAK); and

Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and

NOTE: Possession of a Senior Management Course lusting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage.

Core Skills

In addition to the above requirementa an officer must have the following skills; –

Knowledge of relevant professional standard* including Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and International Accounting Standards (IAS);

Knowledge of budget process;

ICT skills;

Accuracy skills;

Communication ami interpersonal skills;

Organizational skills;

Negotiation skills;

Problem solving skills,

Supervisory skills.

Resource management skills; and

Records managenwnt skills.

Personal Qualities

In addition to the above requiremanls an officer must have the following qualities; –

Interpersonal Skills

Creativity and innovativeness

Results oriented

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to lead and manage teams

Exhibit high levels of professionalism

Emotional intelligence

Meet3 Chapter Six (6) of the constitution of Kenya 2010. Integrity, Leadership. Honesty, Accountability and Discipline in the service to people.

Duties and Responsibilities

An officer -it this level will be responsible to the Senior Principal Accountant for the assigned accounts function. Specifically, duties and responsibilities nt this level will entail: •

Coordinate implementation of dtvisiuDid strategic plan derived from the departmental strategy, to ensure the operations of lhe division arc aligned with the ODPP strategy.

Provide leadership at the dRislonnl level to ensure effective contribution to the achievement of organualional strategic objective

Oversee preparation of st.ifr performance appraisal documents in the division in liaison with Human Resource Managcinent division.

Coordinate performance management process within the division to drive performance

Prepare annual individual and divisional work plans fur lhe Accounts

Division to ensure delivery of servlets that are aligned with the ODPP Strategy

Implement policies and procedures that enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of service by the division in a timely, cost efficient i) nd quality.

Enforce compliance with accounting policies, guidelines, pixM^durw and standards to inform review

Coaching staff in the unit towards achievement of enhanced organnational performance.

Implement financial cvnunitinent control in liaison with senior accountants and accountants on expenditure levels to ensure ODPP only commits money that is available.

Piixx’vinng of payroll in a timely manner to eusure salaries are released to employee’s individual accounts In line with the ODPP salary management policy

Monitor lhe ODPP liquidity to finance approved expenditure, to support efficiency and effectiveness in the implementation of tlic ODPP strategy.

Preparation of annual statements to ensure the statements meet set timelines and quality standards.

Supervise accounts staff to ensure high motivation and performance, and assists in the development of the Officera in line with the needs of ODPP

Implement financial regulations and procedures. Treasury circular* and letters

Control expenditures within the voted allocations for efficiency in the utilisation of the allocated funds.

Participates in relevant committees.

Downloading of ODPP County Offices Expenditure data for use in the preparation <X quarterly and annual financial reports.

Preparation of rash flow statements.

Preparation of Annual Financial statements.

Approval of invoices for payment on internet banking system.

Approval of Journal Entries in lhe system.

Preparation of inforniation that facilitates audit.

Posting and bulancing of imprest registers.

Analyse the imprest register to come up with outstanding imprest not surrendered.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates nrc invited to make their applications by completing ONE Mt>t>lii-xti<>n form ODPP i. Tlx- form may I*- .tawntaoded from the ODPPs Wehsne http://www.odpp.go.ke or picked from Nairobi Headquarters and County Offices.

The candidates should attach COPIES of the following documenta tn tlveir sppUcttian form:

National Identity Ord

Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts

Any supporting documents and testimonials

Letter of appointment to their current substantive |»ost

Letter of appointment to their previous past and

Detailed Curriculum Vilac

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ALL shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificate*. Original transcripts and testimonials, letters of appointment to their current substantive post and previous post and detailed curriculum vitae during the interviews.

In addition, uil candidates who are not ODl’P staff shall be requited to attach COPIES of the following valid clearance certificates to the application:

Law Society of Kenya for lawyer*

Higher Education Loans Board

Kenya Revenue Authority

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Any other Professional bodies to which the candidate k n member

ALL shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of the document* during Interviews.

Completed application form.’ should be aent to:

The Secretary

Advisory hoard

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

ODPP Building, Rngntl Rond, Upper Hill

P.O. Box 30701 – 00100

NAIROBI

So as to reach the Office of the Director of Public Frosccutionb on or before 2nd June, 2021.