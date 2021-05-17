Title: Accountant

Reports: Finance Manager,

Industry: Manufacturing,

Location: Nairobi,

Gross Salary: Ksh. 75,000 plus Benefits,

Our client is a local manufacturing company offering quality solutions in Insulation, Acoustics, HVAC, Structural products as well as Packaging solutions. They offer sustainable solutions in building construction and packaging. They are seeking to hire an accountant who will provide support to the Finance department by managing daily accounting tasks.

Responsibilities

Posting and processing journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded.

Preparing Tax Returns and ensuring all statutory details are accurate and paid on time

Updating accounts receivable and issue invoices to customers

Updating accounts payable and perform supplier reconciliations

Assist in the preparation of financial statements and management accounts

Assist with reviewing of expenses, payroll records etc. as assigned

Update financial data in databases promptly to ensure that information will be accurate and immediately available when needed.

Petty Cash Issuance and control.

Budget monitoring.

Monthly stock takes and reconciliation of Variances

Daily confirmation of the production report posting into sage

Undertake all other role or assignment given by management.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Friday 21st May 2021.