Title: School Accountant – Mombasa,
Industry: Education,
Location: Mombasa,
Salary: 50k – 70k,
Our client is a leading private school with three branches in the Coastal Region. They seek to hire an efficient School Accountant who will provide support to the Finance department by managing daily accounting tasks.
Responsibilities
- Prepare pupil’s bills and collect all fees
- Monitor the school financial systems /procedures/ policies
- Keep accounts of the school, prepare statements of financial activity and balance sheets
- Maintain cash flow projections for current and future years
- Co-coordinating the annual auditing process, ensuring implementation of the audit recommendations and ensuring effective internal controls
- Monitoring and ensure compliance with school policies, tax and other statutory requirements
- Responsible for key performance indicators mainly operating profit, trade receivables, bank borrowing, financial projections, cash flow management, inventory and relationship management with financial institutions and other key stakeholders
- Manage the financial management functions within the school, report and advise on school finances
- Prepare, maintain and monitor the school budgets including the provision of accurate estimates, forecasts and projections
- Present proposed school budgetary plans to Senior Management
- Prepare forecasts for future financial performance of the school
- Planning and directing financing needs, working capital, cash and cost management to meet school objectives
- Managing analysis of revenues / expenditure
- Developing and providing ad hoc financial information to end users for business decision making
- Determining and coordinating financial reporting and communication requirements both internally and externally
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on/before Wednesday 2nd June, 2021
