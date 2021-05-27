Title: School Accountant – Mombasa,

Industry: Education,

Location: Mombasa,

Salary: 50k – 70k,

Our client is a leading private school with three branches in the Coastal Region. They seek to hire an efficient School Accountant who will provide support to the Finance department by managing daily accounting tasks.

Responsibilities

Prepare pupil’s bills and collect all fees

Monitor the school financial systems /procedures/ policies

Keep accounts of the school, prepare statements of financial activity and balance sheets

Maintain cash flow projections for current and future years

Co-coordinating the annual auditing process, ensuring implementation of the audit recommendations and ensuring effective internal controls

Monitoring and ensure compliance with school policies, tax and other statutory requirements

Responsible for key performance indicators mainly operating profit, trade receivables, bank borrowing, financial projections, cash flow management, inventory and relationship management with financial institutions and other key stakeholders

Manage the financial management functions within the school, report and advise on school finances

Prepare, maintain and monitor the school budgets including the provision of accurate estimates, forecasts and projections

Present proposed school budgetary plans to Senior Management

Prepare forecasts for future financial performance of the school

Planning and directing financing needs, working capital, cash and cost management to meet school objectives

Managing analysis of revenues / expenditure

Developing and providing ad hoc financial information to end users for business decision making

Determining and coordinating financial reporting and communication requirements both internally and externally

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Store Clerk– Manufacturing) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on/before Wednesday 2nd June, 2021