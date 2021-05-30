Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Reporting administratively to the center director and functionally to the Finance Manger, the Accountant I will be required to deal with diverse operations in the project.

Duties and responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of the accountant will to:

Assist the center director with the overall project accounting from start to the finish of the project and, and taking ownership of the systems required for this.

Process accurately and promptly all accounting transactions in the project implementation unit including payroll, operating expenses, travel, consultant payments, vender payments, and other office running expenses.

Maintain reconciled accounts at any given point in the project implementation process including reconciliation of the general ledger and other office running expenses.

Keep relevant documents and invoices systematically to fully support the accounts.

Perform monthly bank account reconciliation and review cash flow and replenishment needs of the Project Implementation Unit.

Effect timely payments and resolve accounting related issues of the project

Produce monthly cost report of the project

Offer professional judgement on financial matters and advise on the ways of improving business performance.

Maintain the financial management system and prepare financial statements in accordance with the provision of section 4.09 of the general conditions set out in the PFA

Assist in preparing and furnishing to the NSC, the Association and the IUCEA not latter than 30 days after the end of each calendar six months’ period, interim audited financial reports for the project covering six months in form and substance satisfactory to the Association.

Assist in the project audit.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Chief Principal.

Requirements for appointment

Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting or Finance) and CPA II; OR CPA (K).

Certificate in Computer Applications

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar environment.

Compliance with CHAPTER SIX of the Constitution.

In addition to the above, the candidate MUST possess the following qualities:

Ability to get on well with diverse workforce

Good communication skills

Ability to take instructions

Good organizational and supervisory skills

Records Management and Analytical skills

Good care for resources

How To Apply

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents.

Applicants should submit five (5) hard copies of their applications which should clearly be marked “Application for the position”.

Applications must be submitted on or before: 4TH JUNE, 2021. Latest by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)

Applications should be addressed to

THE CHIEF PRINCIPAL,

THE KISUMU NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC,

P.O.BOX 143 – 40100 KISUMU.

Email info@kisumupoly.ac.ke.

NOTE: The INSITUTION is an equal opportunity employer. Women, the marginalized and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply.