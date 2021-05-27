Role title: Hotel Accountant

GRADE: 12 – MksU/F/02/21(Two years Contract) (1 Position)

Location: Machakos

Qualifications

Must have an earned M.sc in Accounting/ Auditing, MBA (Accounting or Finance) plus CPA part III.

Three (3) years relevant working experience

Membership to professional Body.

OR

Must have an earned Bachelor of Commerce Degree (Accounting/Finance Option) / Audit or Equivalent and CPA part III.

Must be Computer Literate (Accounting Packages).

Six (6) Years relevant work experience three (3) of which as Accountant II/Internal Auditor II Grade 11.

Membership to Professional Body.

Responsibilities

a) Producing an accurate set of month-end accounts, with comparisons to forecasts and previous periods

b) Prepares financial statements and other reports to summarize and interpret current and projected hotel financial position.

c) Monitoring the banking of all revenues collected and ensuring they are properly posted in the hotel system

d) Responsible for all tax obligations, ensuring compliance to VAT, catering levy and other relevant legislations

e) Responsible for daily Stock takes, reconciliation and timely of daily sales reports against expenses.

f) Responsible for verification of income auditing, receivables & debtors reconciliation

g) Preparing budgets and business planning, including projected room revenue

h) Reconciling bank statements and monitoring of cash flow i) Following up on the debt collection and prepare debtors reports and schedules

j) Analyze transactional processes and identify areas where additional accuracies and efficiencies can be achieved.

k) Coordinate monthly closing process and reconciliation of general ledger accounts

l) Coordinate internal and external audit of the hotel transactions m)Maintain proper system of accounts and keep records on all hotel transactions and hotel assets

n) To perform any other duties assigned from time to time.

How to apply

Ten (10) copies of applications should be submitted together with an updated Curriculum Vitae giving details of the applicant; age, marital status, academic and professional qualification, working experience, present post and salary, telephone contact, email address, names and referees plus copies of the certificates and testimonials. The reference number of the position applied should be clearly indicated. All applications be addressed to;

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Administration, Planning and Finance

Machakos University

O. BOX 136 – 90100

MACHAKOS

So as to reach not later than Monday 14th June, 2021. Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Applicants are advised to contact their referees and request them to send their letters of reference to the above address. The referees should write and send their recommendations, under sealed envelopes before the advert deadline. A soft copy (one running pdf file) of the applicant must also be sent by e-mail to dvcapf@mksu.ac.ke

KINDLY NOTE THAT IT IS A MUST FOR STAFF TO TYPE IN THE REQUIRED INFORMATION IN THE JOB APPLICATION FORM AVAILABLE ON THE UNIVERSITY WEBSITE, PRINT, SIGN AND ATTACH TO THE APPLICATION.

N/B: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Machakos University is an equal opportunity employer and therefore applicants of either gender or persons living with disability or from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.