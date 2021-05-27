Position: Internal Auditor
Location: Kiambu
Responsibilities
- Conduct and issue reports on findings of audits which highlight issues and potential impacts on business
- Reviewing of Internal controls and making recommendations to the Director for Board approval
- Preparation of periodic Audit plans for hospital activities • Follow up of external Auditor’s recommendations
- Providing support and guidelines to management on how to handle new opportunities
- Perform independent audits within the Hospital concentrating on high-risk areas.
- Assess the systems laid down to ensure that they are compliant with statutory regulations
- Identify problems and recommend remedial actions and best practices
- Ensure timely implementation of audit recommendations and corrective actions
- Carry out account and record reconciliations and other related records in operations and finance
- Carry out impromptu physical cash verifications
- Conducting regular physical stock verifications
- Conducting any other audit assignments as directed by Management Qualification and Key Competencies
Qualifications
- Minimum Business related degree preferably B.Com, Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
- CPA (K) and a member of professional body
- Sound commercial knowledge of Hospital operations and processes • Experience in preparing audit reports an added advantage • Good computer and communication skills
- Certificate of Good Conduct.
How to apply
- Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit the online application form on; www.stbridgethospital.co.ke/careers
- Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.
- We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.
- We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process.
