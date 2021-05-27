Position: Internal Auditor 

Location: Kiambu 

Responsibilities

  • Conduct and issue reports on findings of audits which highlight  issues and potential impacts on business 
  • Reviewing of Internal controls and making recommendations to the  Director for Board approval 
  • Preparation of periodic Audit plans for hospital activities • Follow up of external Auditor’s recommendations 
  • Providing support and guidelines to management on how to handle  new opportunities 
  • Perform independent audits within the Hospital concentrating on  high-risk areas. 
  • Assess the systems laid down to ensure that they are compliant with  statutory regulations 
  • Identify problems and recommend remedial actions and best practices 
  • Ensure timely implementation of audit recommendations and  corrective actions 
  • Carry out account and record reconciliations and other related  records in operations and finance 
  • Carry out impromptu physical cash verifications 
  • Conducting regular physical stock verifications 
  • Conducting any other audit assignments as directed by Management Qualification and Key Competencies 

Qualifications

  • Minimum Business related degree preferably B.Com, Business  Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized  institution 
  • CPA (K) and a member of professional body 
  • Sound commercial knowledge of Hospital operations and processes • Experience in preparing audit reports an added advantage • Good computer and communication skills 
  • Certificate of Good Conduct. 

How to apply

  • Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit the online  application form on; www.stbridgethospital.co.ke/careers
  • Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV. 
  • We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the  applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment  agency. 
  • We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process.

