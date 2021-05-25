Accountant / Auditor

Our client a certified Accounting & Audit firm is currently looking to hire an Accountant/Auditor.

Responsibilities

  • Preparation of monthly, quarterly and ad hoc audit plans
  • Develops an understanding of the accounting and audit client’s business
  • Interact with the clients professionally in order to collect all the necessary data/information, set-up and maintain audit files, prepare leads, etc.
  • Assist & Lead in obtaining all necessary audit working paper, documentation including researching & documenting facts and findings
  • Verify and inspect accounts receivable and payable ledgers and general ledger for its accuracy
  • Check all accounting and clients’ databases are updated and functioning properly
  • Study, inspect and assess, budgets, balance sheets and other related financial statements and records
  • Ensure compliance of regulatory guidelines and generally accepted accounting and auditing standards

Qualifications

  • Must have CPA section 5 or 6 or its equivalent
  • At least 2 years of continuous experience in both accounting and audit services in a firm
  • Demonstrate thorough understanding of Tax law, computation of both corporate, personal taxes and other taxes

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

