Accountant / Auditor

Our client a certified Accounting & Audit firm is currently looking to hire an Accountant/Auditor.

Responsibilities

Preparation of monthly, quarterly and ad hoc audit plans

Develops an understanding of the accounting and audit client’s business

Interact with the clients professionally in order to collect all the necessary data/information, set-up and maintain audit files, prepare leads, etc.

Assist & Lead in obtaining all necessary audit working paper, documentation including researching & documenting facts and findings

Verify and inspect accounts receivable and payable ledgers and general ledger for its accuracy

Check all accounting and clients’ databases are updated and functioning properly

Study, inspect and assess, budgets, balance sheets and other related financial statements and records

Ensure compliance of regulatory guidelines and generally accepted accounting and auditing standards

Qualifications

Must have CPA section 5 or 6 or its equivalent

At least 2 years of continuous experience in both accounting and audit services in a firm

Demonstrate thorough understanding of Tax law, computation of both corporate, personal taxes and other taxes

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke