Accountant / Auditor
Our client a certified Accounting & Audit firm is currently looking to hire an Accountant/Auditor.
Responsibilities
- Preparation of monthly, quarterly and ad hoc audit plans
- Develops an understanding of the accounting and audit client’s business
- Interact with the clients professionally in order to collect all the necessary data/information, set-up and maintain audit files, prepare leads, etc.
- Assist & Lead in obtaining all necessary audit working paper, documentation including researching & documenting facts and findings
- Verify and inspect accounts receivable and payable ledgers and general ledger for its accuracy
- Check all accounting and clients’ databases are updated and functioning properly
- Study, inspect and assess, budgets, balance sheets and other related financial statements and records
- Ensure compliance of regulatory guidelines and generally accepted accounting and auditing standards
Qualifications
- Must have CPA section 5 or 6 or its equivalent
- At least 2 years of continuous experience in both accounting and audit services in a firm
- Demonstrate thorough understanding of Tax law, computation of both corporate, personal taxes and other taxes
How to Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
