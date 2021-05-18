Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – A woman has taken to social media and shared photos of the Luo lady who stole her son in the Mwembe Legeza area in Mombasa County.

Tina’s 9 months old son was kidnapped by a lady who has since been identified as Diana Achieng.

Diana was captured on CCTV abducting the baby in the company of a teenage girl and a bodaboda rider.

The aggrieved mother shared Diana’s photos on social media and urged Netizens to help her in tracing her.

Here’s a poster that had earlier circulated online informing the public about the missing child who was kidnapped by Achieng.

Below are photos of Achieng – the lady who stole Baby Moha.

