Sunday, May 23, 2021 – An unidentified Kenyan motorist has caused a stir on social media after he was spotted driving a Vitz that has a logo of a Range Rover.

Perhaps he is so much obsessed with Range Rovers to an extent of decorating his cheap Japanese jalopy with a logo of the pricey guzzler.

They say fake it until you make it.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST