Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – A stubborn man caused a scene at Kotoka International Airport in Ghana after he insisted on travelling outside the country despite not having a passport.

According to a video shared online, the man stated that he was frustrated and depressed and had to leave the country.

A video circulating on social media shows a security officer escorting the man out of the airport after it was observed that he didn’t have the necessary documents to travel.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST