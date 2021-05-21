Friday, May 21, 2021 – A man couldn’t hold his thirst after a hot waitress who was dressed to kill served him in a city hotel.

The well-endowed waitress was rocking a short black skirt that flaunted her hot ‘nyash’ which resembles a mountain peak, prompting the thirsty male customer to go ‘berserk’.

“You are the one serving me, wow” the man was heard asking after he was blown away by the lady’s beauty.

If these are the waitresses who serve male customers in this hotel, then men must be flocking there.

Check out the hot waitress in the video below.

