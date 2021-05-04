Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – The internet has erupted after a police officer was caught on secret camera smoking bhang.

The cop, who was dressed in full police uniform, indicating that he was in the line of duty, went to a hidden place behind a garage and smoked the banned substance while in the company of an unidentified man, who was dressed in a civilian.

He smoked a few puffs and then left to continue with his duties after quenching his thirst for the banned substance.

Bhang is still illegal in Kenya even as several MPs root for its legalization.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST