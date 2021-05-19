Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Chaos erupted in a burial after relatives of a deceased man engaged in a fierce fight after a disagreement.

In a video shared online, the chaotic relatives are seen exchanging kicks and blows in front of the casket and using any tool available to fight each other.

According to reports, the chaos erupted after the family members disagreed on who has the right to bury the deceased.

In most burials, family members put their differences aside to give the deceased a decent send-off but this burial was turned into a wrestling match.

Watch the dramatic video.

