BY DCI.

DCI detectives based at Githunguri are pursuing a 15-year-old juvenile, for allegedly stabbing to death her 18-year-old brother Anthony Nganga, using a kitchen knife.

In a report filed at Kibichoi Police Station by their uncle John Wangendo, the juvenile is reported to have killed her brother after they disagreed on how to spend Sh200 that their mother had given them to buy food.

The uncle recounted to our officers how a bitter confrontation ensued between the two after the 15-year-old girl demanded to be given the money to make her hair, instead of buying food.

But when her elder brother would hear none of it, she picked a kitchen knife and stabbed him leaving him unconscious in a pool of blood. She then fled the scene leaving the murder weapon behind.

Anthony was rushed to Kigumo level four hospital by the uncle, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Meanwhile, his body has been preserved at the same facility, pending postmortem examination.

Scenes of Crime detectives have since documented the scene and collected crucial evidence, relevant to bringing the suspect to book.

