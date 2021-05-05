Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has filed a notice of appeal against the High Court’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) judgment that declared the process unconstitutional, null and void.

The five-judge bench, at the same time, indicted the president for flaunting the Constitution which he swore to protect, which by extension is enough ground to impeach Uhuru.

Through his lawyer Waweru Gatonye, Uhuru raised several reasons why he intends to appeal the verdict that found him on the wrong on multiple grounds.

Here are some of the points raised by the president;-

1. Uhuru wants to know why he can be sued in his personal capacity and not as the president of the republic.

2. The head of state said he was not served despite him being a respondent in the BBI case.

3. Uhuru is not satisfied with the declaration that he contravened the law by initiating a process to amend the 2010 Constitution.

4. The commander-in-chief of the armed forces is fighting the reason given that he can be sued while still serving in office if he does anything contrary to the constitution.

5. Uhuru would challenge the judges’ declaration that he can only initiate an amendment to the constitution through the attorney general or parliamentary initiative.

6. The president says the BBI steering committee was not an illegal entity as unanimously stated by the five-judge bench.

The Kenyan DAILY POST