FINANCE OFFICER III

FIVE (5) POSITIONS- VACANCY NO. 03/2021/04,

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.31,270 – Ksh.41,260 p.m. (Job Group ‘J’),

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position,

Terms of Service: Three (3) years Contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance),

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Have a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following areas: Commerce (Finance option), Economics, Business administration, Business management, or Finance from a recognized institution.

OR

Any other Bachelor’s degree with certified public accountant II (CPA II) qualification.

Duties and Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for the Finance Officers cadre. An officer at this level will work under a more senior officer. Specific duties and responsibilities include:

Compiling and formatting financial estimates;

taking initial action on budget monitoring; and

preparing reports and briefs on budgetary policy issues.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading an employment application form from Nakuru County website www.nakuru.go.ke

A dully filled form and copies of ID, KCSE, Degree and Professional Certificates where applicable should be sent by POST or COURIER SERVICES in a sealed envelope and the vacancy number clearly indicated on the top of the envelope and addressed to;

Secretary,

Nakuru County Public Service Board,

Public Works Building – Prisons Road,

P.O. Box 2870-20100,

NAKURU

on or before Monday 24th May, 2021. (No hand delivered applications will be accepted) County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority communities are encouraged to apply. Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEES for any of its services.