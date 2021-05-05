Drivers

Purpose of the job

The Motor Vehicle Driver will be responsible for the transportation of authorized staff and goods in the Office of the Auditor-General

Duties and Responsibilities

Drive a motor vehicle as authorized;

Carry out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure etc;

Detect and report malfunctioning of vehicle systems;

Maintain work tickets for vehicles assigned;

Ensure security and safety of passengers, the vehicle on and off the road and / or goods therein;

Maintain cleanliness of the vehicle.

Any other duties assigned from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D (Plain) or its approved equivalent qualification;

A valid driving license free from any current endorsement (s);

Suitability Test for Drivers Grade III conducted by the Ministry of Roads and Public Works;

Attended a First Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one week at St. John’s Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution;

A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police;

Occupational Trade Test III/II/I for Drivers conducted by the Ministry of Roads and Public Works;

Defensive Driving certificate from the Automobile Association (AA) of Kenya or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Refresher course for drivers lasting not less than one week within the last three years at KIHBT or any other recognized institution;

Minimum 3 Years relevant experience

How To Apply

All applications must be emailed to vehicle_driver@oagkenya.go.ke Applicants must attach the following documents: Application Form clearly indicating the post applied for, full name of the applicant, National ID Card No, Telephone Number and email address. Academic and professional certificates Other relevant testimonials Clearance certificates from the following bodies: Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Credit Reference Bureau

Kenya Revenue Authority

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Higher Education Loans Board where applicable

Applications should reach the Office on or before 25 May 2021



NOTE:

It is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job applications. The Office shall take appropriate action on any applicant who shall be found to have presented false information and/ or documents.

The Office of the Auditor-General is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to have diversity in the workforce in line with the Constitution. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing of any form will lead to automatic disqualification