CLERICAL OFFICER II

FIVE (5) POSITIONS VACANCY NO. 03/2021/08,

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 22,270 – Ksh. 30,020 p.m. (Job Group ‘F’),

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position,

Terms of Service: Three (3) years Contract renewable subject to satisfactory performance,

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain.

Duties and Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for clerical cadre. An officer at this level will work under a supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification. Officers at this level will be deployed to supplies, accounts office or general office service. Specific duties and responsibilities include:

compiling statistical records;

sorting and dispatching letters, maintaining efficient filling system, computation of financial or statical records based on routine or special sources of information, preparing vouchers;

and compiling data.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading an employment application form from Nakuru County website www.nakuru.go.ke

A dully filled form and copies of ID, KCSE, Degree and Professional Certificates where applicable should be sent by POST or COURIER SERVICES in a sealed envelope and the vacancy number clearly indicated on the top of the envelope and addressed to;

Secretary,

Nakuru County Public Service Board,

Public Works Building – Prisons Road,

P.O. Box 2870-20100,

NAKURU

on or before Monday 24th May, 2021. (No hand delivered applications will be accepted) County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority communities are encouraged to apply. Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEES for any of its services.