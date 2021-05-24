Monday, 24 May 2021 – Seasoned media personality, Sheila Mwanyigah, still looks like a snack despite her age.
Sheila is 40-year-old but when you look at her body, it appears hotter than that of some young ladies in their 20’s.
The well-endowed former TV and radio host has treated men to thirst traps after flaunting her bikini body through some sultry posts.
Sheila, despite her beauty and well-maintained body, is yet to get married.
Speaking in a past interview, she revealed that she is still single after turning down three marriage proposals.
Here are the hot photos that she posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
