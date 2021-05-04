Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the planned twelve (12) months’ internship program, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them have a competitive edge in their job search.

KEMRI is seeking to recruit young, dynamic, self-driven, inquisitive Diploma and Bachelor’s degree holders for their research Centres and Departments located in Nairobi, Kisumu and Busia.

Qualifications

Possess a diploma from a recognized Institution in any of the following Fields: Health Records

In addition the applicants must

Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age; and

Provide a Certificate of good conduct.

Personal Attributes

Should possess interpersonal and communication skills

Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter

A person of integrity

Should possess strong analytical skills

Must be computer literate.

How To Apply

Interested candidates should apply through KEMRI Website www.kemri.org/KEMRI erecruitment portal – E-Recruitment Portal (Internships) on or before 15th June 2021 latest 5.00 p.m. Kindly create your account, fill your profile then apply.

Please Note

The Internship engagement is strictly for twelve months and the Institute WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of the program.

A monthly stipend of Kes. 25,000/= and Kes. 15,000 for Bachelors and diploma holders respectively will be given without any other benefits.

Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover.

It is a criminal Offence to provide false information and documents in the application; and

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

KEMRI is committed to diversity. Persons with disability and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.