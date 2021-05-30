POSITION: Field Officer (30 positions)

REPORTING TO: Field Manager

START DATE: 1st September 2021

LOCATION: Multiple Locations

DURATION: 5 Months

DEADLINE: Applications reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

Job Description

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a research and policy non profit that discovers and promotes effective solutions to global poverty problems. IPA brings together researchers and decision-makers to design, rigorously evaluate, and refine these solutions and their applications, ensuring that the evidence created is used to improve the lives of the world’s poor.

About the project: This project, in collaboration with researchers from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Jacaranda Health, is a randomized controlled trial investigating the factors that influence how care is provided to women during pregnancy, delivery and post-natal. The project will include facility- and individual-level data collection nationwide, and will include many different activities ranging from facility assessments, provider survey, in-person and phone surveys with ante-natal and post natal patients, register data capture and potentially delivery observations at endline (pending COVID restrictions). The study is seeking to evaluate the impact of several interventions implemented by Jacaranda Health, a social enterprise seeking to improve maternal healthcare and health outcomes at public facilities.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Field Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Field Manager.

Responsibilities

Arrive to work promptly and reliably, always setting an example to other members of the team while avoiding conflicts with the rest of the team.

Collaborate with other field staff and their manager to improve their own skills. • Liaise with health facility staff to identify potentially eligible study participants. • Screening and recruitment of study participants and administering informed consent. • Conduct non-clinical data collection for study participants through delivery observations. • Observe delivery and fill the questionnaire using Survey CTO.

Create and plan for data collection activities summary reports for activities as guided by the RA/FM on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Regularly report any relevant events that affect the study to the RA/FM

Taking care of all assigned IPA properties i.e. tablets, laptops, chargers etc. and ensure they are in good working condition.

Communicate arising challenges/ concerns/ emergencies promptly to the RA for the project to run its activities efficiently within the stipulated period for the activity.

Other tasks as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications

Be a holder of a Diploma in Kenya Registered Nurse Midwifery, Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing, or related fields.

Possess a valid practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya

Experience in research activities at community or health facility level

Experience in mobile data collection tools

Prior work experience in collecting data through observation

Flexible, self-motivated, and a team player

Excellent communication skills with fluency in English and Swahili

How to apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

Disclaimer: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer – PROMPTS Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant.