POSITION: Field Officer (30 positions) 

REPORTING TO: Field Manager 

START DATE: 1st September 2021 

LOCATION: Multiple Locations 

DURATION: 5 Months 

DEADLINE: Applications reviewed on a rolling basis 

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only 

Job Description

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a research and policy non profit that discovers and promotes effective solutions to global poverty problems. IPA brings together  researchers and decision-makers to design, rigorously evaluate, and refine these solutions and their  applications, ensuring that the evidence created is used to improve the lives of the world’s poor. 

About the project: This project, in collaboration with researchers from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of  Public Health and Jacaranda Health, is a randomized controlled trial investigating the factors that  influence how care is provided to women during pregnancy, delivery and post-natal. The project will  include facility- and individual-level data collection nationwide, and will include many different activities  ranging from facility assessments, provider survey, in-person and phone surveys with ante-natal and post natal patients, register data capture and potentially delivery observations at endline (pending COVID  restrictions). The study is seeking to evaluate the impact of several interventions implemented by  Jacaranda Health, a social enterprise seeking to improve maternal healthcare and health outcomes at  public facilities. 

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Field Manager and within the  limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field  activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the  Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Field Manager. 

Responsibilities

  • Arrive to work promptly and reliably, always setting an example to other members of the team  while avoiding conflicts with the rest of the team.  
  • Collaborate with other field staff and their manager to improve their own skills. • Liaise with health facility staff to identify potentially eligible study participants. • Screening and recruitment of study participants and administering informed consent. • Conduct non-clinical data collection for study participants through delivery observations. • Observe delivery and fill the questionnaire using Survey CTO. 
  • Create and plan for data collection activities summary reports for activities as guided by the  RA/FM on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. 
  • Regularly report any relevant events that affect the study to the RA/FM 
  • Taking care of all assigned IPA properties i.e. tablets, laptops, chargers etc. and ensure they are  in good working condition. 
  • Communicate arising challenges/ concerns/ emergencies promptly to the RA for the project to  run its activities efficiently within the stipulated period for the activity.
  • Other tasks as assigned by supervisor. 

Qualifications

  • Be a holder of a Diploma in Kenya Registered Nurse Midwifery, Kenya Registered Community  Health Nursing, or related fields.  
  • Possess a valid practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya 
  • Experience in research activities at community or health facility level 
  • Experience in mobile data collection tools 
  • Prior work experience in collecting data through observation 
  • Flexible, self-motivated, and a team player 
  • Excellent communication skills with fluency in English and Swahili 

How to apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants  are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.  

Disclaimer: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work  being performed by the Field Officer – PROMPTS Project. The statements are not intended to be an  exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to  amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA  will never request any form of payment from an applicant.

