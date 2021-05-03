Position: Data Clerk (Position 3) K MR7 Vacancy No. FN-07-05- 2021

Reports to: Data Manager

Location: Kisumu

Duration: 1 Year Renewable Contract as per KEMRI Scheme of Service. The first 3 months is a probation period

Responsibilities

Updating study databases

Arranging screening, enrolment and follow up files for daily schedules

Performing QA/QC of electronic Case report forms (eCRFs), chart notes and name charts to ensure quality and

Printing CRFs, Consent forms as needed and arranging them in participant binders

Maintain data supplies inventory

Study Data management and filling

Participate in participant randomization process

Updating participant link log

Label printing and delivery to the clinic team

Labeling data room, logs, books and files

Participate actively in the archival process of study data and ensuring proper storage and maintenance of the same

Communicate closely with Data Manager to ensure priority tasks are completed and to resolve any data or other related issues that arise

Ensure data entry computers and all equipment in data room are secure and used

Develop and review of data related SOPs

Qualifications

Diploma in ICT or computer related subject

Experience in data entry and organization

Competency in using computer software applications like Microsoft Office programs and familiarity with web-based programs, excel spreadsheets

Experience

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a research organization and filed work

Proven project management skills and experience of managing staff in social science research projects, educational outreach or public engagement initiatives

Demonstrated experience of communication and coordination with education stakeholders at all levels;

Experience in conducting mixed-methods social science research involving the collection and analysis of qualitative and quantitative data;

Excellent written communication skills

Desirable Qualities

Excellent interpersonal, teamwork, and communication

Strong organizational

Commitment to integrity and high quality

Attention to details

Strong professional references from previous

Above average computer applications experience and

Ability to work in a clinically busy, resource-challenged, and demanding environment

How to Apply

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number on the subject line)

Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e- mail address

Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

A copy of National Identity card or passport

All applications to be done through email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

Closing Date: 7th June,2021

KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.