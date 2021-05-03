Position: Data Clerk (Position 3) K MR7 Vacancy No. FN-07-05- 2021
Reports to: Data Manager
Location: Kisumu
Duration: 1 Year Renewable Contract as per KEMRI Scheme of Service. The first 3 months is a probation period
Responsibilities
- Updating study databases
- Arranging screening, enrolment and follow up files for daily schedules
- Performing QA/QC of electronic Case report forms (eCRFs), chart notes and name charts to ensure quality and
- Printing CRFs, Consent forms as needed and arranging them in participant binders
- Maintain data supplies inventory
- Study Data management and filling
- Participate in participant randomization process
- Updating participant link log
- Label printing and delivery to the clinic team
- Labeling data room, logs, books and files
- Participate actively in the archival process of study data and ensuring proper storage and maintenance of the same
- Communicate closely with Data Manager to ensure priority tasks are completed and to resolve any data or other related issues that arise
- Ensure data entry computers and all equipment in data room are secure and used
- Develop and review of data related SOPs
Qualifications
- Diploma in ICT or computer related subject
- Experience in data entry and organization
- Competency in using computer software applications like Microsoft Office programs and familiarity with web-based programs, excel spreadsheets
Experience
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a research organization and filed work
- Proven project management skills and experience of managing staff in social science research projects, educational outreach or public engagement initiatives
- Demonstrated experience of communication and coordination with education stakeholders at all levels;
- Experience in conducting mixed-methods social science research involving the collection and analysis of qualitative and quantitative data;
- Excellent written communication skills
Desirable Qualities
- Excellent interpersonal, teamwork, and communication
- Strong organizational
- Commitment to integrity and high quality
- Attention to details
- Strong professional references from previous
- Above average computer applications experience and
- Ability to work in a clinically busy, resource-challenged, and demanding environment
How to Apply
- Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number on the subject line)
- Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e- mail address
- Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers
- Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts
- A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)
- A copy of National Identity card or passport
All applications to be done through email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org
Closing Date: 7th June,2021
KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
