Role title: Assistant Office Administrator I

GRADE: Grade 7/8 (3 position) – MksU/SEC/02/21

Location: Machakos

Qualifications

Diploma in Secretarial Studies OR Business English III, Commerce II, Office Practice II, Secretarial Duties II, Office Management III, Shorthand II(80 wpm) or Audio-Typewriting III and Typewriting III 50 Wpm all from KNEC

Six (6) years relevant working experience at Grade 5/6 or equivalent. iii. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office

Responsibilities

a) Receive telephone calls, from clients within and without the University. b) Engage in information retrieval within the office based on information need on a regular basis so as to provide the same for current decision making. c) Provide conducive working environment within the Office. d) Handle documents and files and provide storage and custody in a systematic manner.

e) Maintain and regularly update the office diary.

f) Manage office inventory to ensure constant adequate supply and utilization of the same.

g) Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

How to apply

Ten (10) copies of applications should be submitted together with an updated Curriculum Vitae giving details of the applicant; age, marital status, academic and professional qualification, working experience, present post and salary, telephone contact, email address, names and referees plus copies of the certificates and testimonials. The reference number of the position applied should be clearly indicated. All applications be addressed to;

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Administration, Planning and Finance

Machakos University

O. BOX 136 – 90100

MACHAKOS

So as to reach not later than Monday 14th June, 2021. Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Applicants are advised to contact their referees and request them to send their letters of reference to the above address. The referees should write and send their recommendations, under sealed envelopes before the advert deadline. A soft copy (one running pdf file) of the applicant must also be sent by e-mail to dvcapf@mksu.ac.ke

KINDLY NOTE THAT IT IS A MUST FOR STAFF TO TYPE IN THE REQUIRED INFORMATION IN THE JOB APPLICATION FORM AVAILABLE ON THE UNIVERSITY WEBSITE, PRINT, SIGN AND ATTACH TO THE APPLICATION.

N/B: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Machakos University is an equal opportunity employer and therefore applicants of either gender or persons living with disability or from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.