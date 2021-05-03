WARD ADMINISTRATORS – (N) 3 POSITIONS

UGC/CPSB/WAD/WADN/01/21: KUINET/KAPSUSWA UGC/CPSB/WAD/WADN/02/21: KAPSOYA UGC/CPSB/WAD/WADN/03/21: KAPKURES

Duties & Responsibilities

Overseeing effective service delivering in the area of jurisdiction

Developing programs and projects to empower the community

Coordinating and facilitating citizen participation in the development of policies, plans and delivery of services

Facilitating inter-governmental relations and conflict resolution

Overseeing safe custody of county government assets in the area of jurisdiction

Coordinating and liaising with other directorates and departments in the area of jurisdiction

Ensuring compliance with legal, statutory and regulatory requirements

Ensuring compliance with national values and principles of good governance

Coordinating citizen participation in governance in the area of jurisdiction

Enhance administrative capacity for effective functions and governance at the local level

Identify development projects

Disseminating information to the public

Providing linkage between the office and the community

Requirements for Appointment

Be a Kenyan Citizen

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines; Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development or any other Social Sciences

Have working experience of not less than three years in administration/management Demonstrate a thorough understanding of County development objectives;

Demonstrate a thorough understanding and commitment to values and principles as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution;

Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How To Apply

Detailed descriptions of the vacancies can be found in the website through the following link: https://jobs.uasingishu.go.ke Applicants are required to make online applications. Only duly filled application forms will be considered for shortlisting.

Applications will close on Thursday 13th May, 2021.

NB.

Uasin Gishu County Public Service Board does not solicit for payments or recruit staff through agents/agencies. Any person purporting to undertake the recruitment exercise for a fee and/or on behalf of the County Public Service Board is a fraudster.

Uasin Gishu County is an equal opportunity employer, Women, Youth, Persons with disabilities and the marginalized are encouraged to apply.

All candidates are required to carry their Original Certificates & Testimonials, National Identity Card and Clearances from: KRA, CID, CRB, HELB and EACC during the interview period.

Secretary

Uasin Gishu COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD P.O. Box 1175- 30100