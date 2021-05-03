WARD ADMINISTRATORS – (N) 3 POSITIONS
- UGC/CPSB/WAD/WADN/01/21: KUINET/KAPSUSWA
- UGC/CPSB/WAD/WADN/02/21: KAPSOYA
- UGC/CPSB/WAD/WADN/03/21: KAPKURES
Duties & Responsibilities
- Overseeing effective service delivering in the area of jurisdiction
- Developing programs and projects to empower the community
- Coordinating and facilitating citizen participation in the development of policies, plans and delivery of services
- Facilitating inter-governmental relations and conflict resolution
- Overseeing safe custody of county government assets in the area of jurisdiction
- Coordinating and liaising with other directorates and departments in the area of jurisdiction
- Ensuring compliance with legal, statutory and regulatory requirements
- Ensuring compliance with national values and principles of good governance
- Coordinating citizen participation in governance in the area of jurisdiction
- Enhance administrative capacity for effective functions and governance at the local level
- Identify development projects
- Disseminating information to the public
- Providing linkage between the office and the community
Requirements for Appointment
- Be a Kenyan Citizen
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines; Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development or any other Social Sciences
- Have working experience of not less than three years in administration/management Demonstrate a thorough understanding of County development objectives;
- Demonstrate a thorough understanding and commitment to values and principles as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution;
- Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;
- Proficiency in computer applications;
- Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution
How To Apply
Detailed descriptions of the vacancies can be found in the website through the following link: https://jobs.uasingishu.go.ke Applicants are required to make online applications. Only duly filled application forms will be considered for shortlisting.
Applications will close on Thursday 13th May, 2021.
NB.
Uasin Gishu County Public Service Board does not solicit for payments or recruit staff through agents/agencies. Any person purporting to undertake the recruitment exercise for a fee and/or on behalf of the County Public Service Board is a fraudster.
Uasin Gishu County is an equal opportunity employer, Women, Youth, Persons with disabilities and the marginalized are encouraged to apply.
All candidates are required to carry their Original Certificates & Testimonials, National Identity Card and Clearances from: KRA, CID, CRB, HELB and EACC during the interview period.
Secretary
Uasin Gishu COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD P.O. Box 1175- 30100
ELDORET