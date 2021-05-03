Position: Community Administrator III

Job Group: CPSB 12 (3 POSTS) 

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 21,500 x 1,000 – 22,500 x 1,030 – 23,530 x 1,050 – 24,580 x 1,070 – 25,650 x 1,080 – 26,730 x 1,110 – 27,840 x 1,130 – 28,970 p.m.  

Terms of service: Permanent and Pensionable  

Responsibilities

  • Implementing County Government programmes and activities at community level; 
  • Disseminating information on County Government initiatives;  
  • Safeguarding County Government property;  
  • Sensitizing the community on matters of health, water and environment, roads and  infrastructure, education, governance, agriculture or any other devolved function; 
  • Identifying and reporting on areas/cases prone to alcohol, drug and substance abuse; 
  • Notifying relevant authorities on cases/issues of likely conflict in the area of  jurisdiction;  
  • Creating awareness on relevant statutory registration and other emerging issues; 
  • Encouraging participation of locals in socio-economic development activities; 
  • Collecting community data and statistical information relating to population and  demography, social amenities and facilities, state of roads, agriculture and livestock  production, culture and heritage; and 
  • Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.  

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must:- 

  • Be a Kenyan citizen;  
  • Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum mean  grade C- (Minus) or its approved equivalent, with C (Plain) in English or Kiswahili from  the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC);  
  • Have a Certificate in any of the following fields: Education, Mass Communication,  Public Administration/Management, Social Work/Welfare, Community Development, 
  • Disaster Management or equivalent qualification lasting not less than six (6) months  from a recognized institution;  
  • Have a Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution; 
  • Be a resident of the particular Community Area;  
  • Have high integrity and command respect; and  
  • Possess excellent communication skills.  

PLEASE NOTE:  

  1. Each candidates MUST indicate their respective Community Areas;
  2. Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form.  3. All the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.  4. ALL Serving Officers in Public Service, MUST clearly indicate: –

 The Officer’s Payroll Number; 

 Date of first appointment;  

 Date of last promotion to the current grade; 

 Substantive designation and Job Group; and 

 The Officer’s respective public institution. 

  1. During interviews, shortlisted candidates will be required to produce the following  original documents: – National Identity Card; Academic and Professional Certificates;  and where applicable; current payslip and letter of last promotion to the current  grade. 
  2. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.  
  3. The County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer.  8. Persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.  
  4. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.  
  5. Successfully selected candidates will be required to fulfill the Chapter Six  requirements of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 on integrity and leadership, before  appointment.  

How to apply

All applicants should click on the Job Offers Option on the County Website  http://www.kakamega.go.ke, fill the Application Form and submit it ONLINE on or before 28th May, 2021 at 11.59 P.M. 

N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to the Board’s official email i.e.  cpsb@kakamega.go.ke will be accepted.  

Applicants are advised to provide accurate information when making applications, those  who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be  automatically disqualified. 

PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board (KCPSB) DOES NOT use Agents nor  charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official  communication channels are; email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number  0713852573 ONLY.

