Position: Community Administrator III

Job Group: CPSB 12 (3 POSTS)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 21,500 x 1,000 – 22,500 x 1,030 – 23,530 x 1,050 – 24,580 x 1,070 – 25,650 x 1,080 – 26,730 x 1,110 – 27,840 x 1,130 – 28,970 p.m.

Terms of service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Implementing County Government programmes and activities at community level;

Disseminating information on County Government initiatives;

Safeguarding County Government property;

Sensitizing the community on matters of health, water and environment, roads and infrastructure, education, governance, agriculture or any other devolved function;

Identifying and reporting on areas/cases prone to alcohol, drug and substance abuse;

Notifying relevant authorities on cases/issues of likely conflict in the area of jurisdiction;

Creating awareness on relevant statutory registration and other emerging issues;

Encouraging participation of locals in socio-economic development activities;

Collecting community data and statistical information relating to population and demography, social amenities and facilities, state of roads, agriculture and livestock production, culture and heritage; and

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must:-

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum mean grade C- (Minus) or its approved equivalent, with C (Plain) in English or Kiswahili from the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC);

Have a Certificate in any of the following fields: Education, Mass Communication, Public Administration/Management, Social Work/Welfare, Community Development,

Disaster Management or equivalent qualification lasting not less than six (6) months from a recognized institution;

Have a Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution;

Be a resident of the particular Community Area;

Have high integrity and command respect; and

Possess excellent communication skills.

PLEASE NOTE:

Each candidates MUST indicate their respective Community Areas; Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. 3. All the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form. 4. ALL Serving Officers in Public Service, MUST clearly indicate: –

The Officer’s Payroll Number;

Date of first appointment;

Date of last promotion to the current grade;

Substantive designation and Job Group; and

The Officer’s respective public institution.

During interviews, shortlisted candidates will be required to produce the following original documents: – National Identity Card; Academic and Professional Certificates; and where applicable; current payslip and letter of last promotion to the current grade. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification. The County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer. 8. Persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Successfully selected candidates will be required to fulfill the Chapter Six requirements of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 on integrity and leadership, before appointment.

How to apply

All applicants should click on the Job Offers Option on the County Website http://www.kakamega.go.ke, fill the Application Form and submit it ONLINE on or before 28th May, 2021 at 11.59 P.M.

N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to the Board’s official email i.e. cpsb@kakamega.go.ke will be accepted.

Applicants are advised to provide accurate information when making applications, those who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be automatically disqualified.

PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board (KCPSB) DOES NOT use Agents nor charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are; email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number 0713852573 ONLY.