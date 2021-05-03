SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

THREE (3) POSITIONS – VACANCY NO. 03/2021/01,

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 42,970 – Ksh. 59,120 p.m. (Job Group ‘L’),

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position,

Terms of service: Three (3) years renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Have served as an Accountant for a minimum period of at least 3 years in a reputable organization;

Have passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent qualification;

OR

A Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business, Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant qualification adjudged to be its equivalent from an approved institution and have passed part II of Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its approved equivalent; and

Have a certificate in Computer Applications

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading an employment application form from Nakuru County website www.nakuru.go.ke

A dully filled form and copies of ID, KCSE, Degree and Professional Certificates where applicable should be sent by POST or COURIER SERVICES in a sealed envelope and the vacancy number clearly indicated on the top of the envelope and addressed to;

Secretary,

Nakuru County Public Service Board,

Public Works Building – Prisons Road,

P.O. Box 2870-20100,

NAKURU

on or before Monday 24th May, 2021. (No hand delivered applications will be accepted) County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority communities are encouraged to apply. Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEES for any of its services.