Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i has announced a new immigration directive that will make self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, return home.

Miguna has been dealing with cold winters in Canada for almost four years after being deported by the Kenya Government for being an alien.

But speaking on Wednesday, Matiang’i said thousands of Kenyans who lost their citizenship under the old constitution will now regain their status in a new drive spearheaded by the Department of Immigration.

The CS said those Kenyans will have to lodge their applications at Nyayo House in Nairobi or at Kenyan embassies across the globe.

Matiang’i also said the government is aware that Kenyans who lost their citizenship when the new Constitution came into effect are eager to regain Kenya Citizenship, which is their birthright.

This is good news to Miguna Miguna since he will now have to swallow his pride and walk to the nearest Kenya embassy or high commission and file an application and he will be allowed back in the country without any hitch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST