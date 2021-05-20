Vacancy: ARTIC TRUCK DRIVERS

Our client providing trucking services across East Africa are looking to hire 20 truck drivers

Positions; 20

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS ;

O level/K.C.S.E Certificate

At least 5 years of experience as a Truck driver.

Valid Certificate good conduct

Should have an artic stamp of 5 years and above is a Must

How To Apply

All applications should be done on or before close of business 19TH May 2021 on link below:

http://www.reedsafricaconsult.com/upload-cv.html

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted