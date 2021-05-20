Vacancy: ARTIC TRUCK DRIVERS
Our client providing trucking services across East Africa are looking to hire 20 truck drivers
Positions; 20
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS;
- O level/K.C.S.E Certificate
- At least 5 years of experience as a Truck driver.
- Valid Certificate good conduct
- Should have an artic stamp of 5 years and above is a Must
How To Apply
All applications should be done on or before close of business 19TH May 2021 on link below:
http://www.reedsafricaconsult.com/upload-cv.html
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
