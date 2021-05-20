ACCOUNTANT II

TWENTY (20) POSITIONS- VACANCY LIST NO. 03/2021/03,

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.31,270 – Ksh.41,260 p.m. (Job Group ‘J’),

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position,

Terms of Service: Three (3) years Contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance),

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Have a pass in Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or it’s recognized equivalent qualifications.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualification.

Duties and Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will be responsible for performing a variety of accounting work of limited scope and under the guidance of a senior officer. Specific duties and responsibilities include:

Preparation and verification of vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;

Undertaking primary data entry and routine accounting work such as balancing of cash books, imprest and advances ledgers; and

Ensuring safe custody of records and assets under him /her.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading an employment application form from Nakuru County website www.nakuru.go.ke

A dully filled form and copies of ID, KCSE, Degree and Professional Certificates where applicable should be sent by POST or COURIER SERVICES in a sealed envelope and the vacancy number clearly indicated on the top of the envelope and addressed to;

Secretary,

Nakuru County Public Service Board,

Public Works Building – Prisons Road,

P.O. Box 2870-20100,

NAKURU

on or before Monday 24th May, 2021. (No hand delivered applications will be accepted) County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority communities are encouraged to apply. Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEES for any of its services.