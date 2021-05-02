Pursuant to the provision of County Government Act , No. 17 of 2012 section 45, 59 (1) (b) the West Pokot County Public Service Board wishes to consider applications from highly qualified results-oriented and self-motivated Kenyan citizens for appointments to the following positions:-

SURVEY ASSISTANTS JG “H” (2 POST)

Responsibilities

  • Carrying out and reporting of survey operations and observations ;
  • Undertaking survey engineering survey for Road Projects;
  • Conducting traversing and tachometry;
  • Conducting survey work from aerial photographs;
  • Identifying and establishment of photo control points;
  • Conducting Geodetic leveling;
  • Observing of level lines and maintenance of geodetic instruments;

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Land Survey or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Technician membership with the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK), (Land Surveyors Chapter);
  • Proficiency in computer applications; and
  • Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Terms of Service:

  • 3 years Contract renewable subject to performance
  • Salary as prescribed by SRC.

 How to Apply

You can access the advertisement details on our website www.westpokot.go.ke and submit online applications through our email myjobs@westpokot.go.ke

All application should be submitted on or before Thursday 27thMay, 2021 to

Ag. Secretary/CEO

West Pokot County Public Service Board P.O Box 577 – 30600

KAPENGURIA

  • The County Government of West Pokot is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women, person living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority Communities are encouraged to apply.
  • Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

