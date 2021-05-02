Pursuant to the provision of County Government Act , No. 17 of 2012 section 45, 59 (1) (b) the West Pokot County Public Service Board wishes to consider applications from highly qualified results-oriented and self-motivated Kenyan citizens for appointments to the following positions:-

SURVEY ASSISTANTS JG “H” (2 POST)

Responsibilities

Carrying out and reporting of survey operations and observations ;

Undertaking survey engineering survey for Road Projects;

Conducting traversing and tachometry;

Conducting survey work from aerial photographs;

Identifying and establishment of photo control points;

Conducting Geodetic leveling;

Observing of level lines and maintenance of geodetic instruments;

Qualifications

Diploma in Land Survey or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Technician membership with the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK), (Land Surveyors Chapter);

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Terms of Service:

3 years Contract renewable subject to performance

Salary as prescribed by SRC.

How to Apply

You can access the advertisement details on our website www.westpokot.go.ke and submit online applications through our email myjobs@westpokot.go.ke

All application should be submitted on or before Thursday 27thMay, 2021 to

Ag. Secretary/CEO

West Pokot County Public Service Board P.O Box 577 – 30600

KAPENGURIA

The County Government of West Pokot is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women, person living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority Communities are encouraged to apply.

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted