Pursuant to the provision of County Government Act , No. 17 of 2012 section 45, 59 (1) (b) the West Pokot County Public Service Board wishes to consider applications from highly qualified results-oriented and self-motivated Kenyan citizens for appointments to the following positions:-
SURVEY ASSISTANTS JG “H” (2 POST)
Responsibilities
- Carrying out and reporting of survey operations and observations ;
- Undertaking survey engineering survey for Road Projects;
- Conducting traversing and tachometry;
- Conducting survey work from aerial photographs;
- Identifying and establishment of photo control points;
- Conducting Geodetic leveling;
- Observing of level lines and maintenance of geodetic instruments;
Qualifications
- Diploma in Land Survey or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Technician membership with the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK), (Land Surveyors Chapter);
- Proficiency in computer applications; and
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution
Terms of Service:
- 3 years Contract renewable subject to performance
- Salary as prescribed by SRC.
How to Apply
You can access the advertisement details on our website www.westpokot.go.ke and submit online applications through our email myjobs@westpokot.go.ke
All application should be submitted on or before Thursday 27thMay, 2021 to
Ag. Secretary/CEO
West Pokot County Public Service Board P.O Box 577 – 30600
KAPENGURIA
- The County Government of West Pokot is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women, person living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority Communities are encouraged to apply.
- Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
