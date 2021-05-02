Pursuant to the provision of County Government Act , No. 17 of 2012 section 45, 59 (1) (b) the West Pokot County Public Service Board wishes to consider applications from highly qualified results-oriented and self-motivated Kenyan citizens for appointments to the following positions:-

PHYSICAL PLANNING ASSISTANTS JG“H” (2 POST)

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Diploma / Higher Diploma in any of the following areas: Cartography, Geo-informatics, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) from a recognized institution;

Certificate in Computer application skills from a recognized institution;

Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Responsibilities

Develop, maintain and update GIS data; coordinate and update cadastral information;

Create maps, graphs and diagrams using GIS data into existing maps and plans;

Will be involved in planning exercises to develop base maps, maps and land use plans;

Gather, analyze and integrate spatial data for planning purposes;

Compile geographical data from a variety of sources including census, field observation & picking, satellite imagery, aerial photography and existing maps;

Prepare digital maps through digitization existing map records;

Operate and maintain GIS system hardware, software, plotter, printer and GPS;

Store and retrieve maps;

Undertake other such duties as may be required.

Terms of Service:

3 years Contract renewable subject to

Salary as prescribed by SRC.

How to Apply

You can access the advertisement details on our website www.westpokot.go.ke and submit online applications through our email myjobs@westpokot.go.ke

All application should be submitted on or before Thursday 27thMay, 2021 to

Ag. Secretary/CEO

West Pokot County Public Service Board P.O Box 577 – 30600

KAPENGURIA

The County Government of West Pokot is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women, person living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority Communities are encouraged to apply.

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted