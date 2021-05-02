Pursuant to the provision of County Government Act , No. 17 of 2012 section 45, 59 (1) (b) the West Pokot County Public Service Board wishes to consider applications from highly qualified results-oriented and self-motivated Kenyan citizens for appointments to the following positions:-
GIS ASSISTANTS JG “H” (2 POSTS)
Overall purpose
The GIS Assistant will provide support in GIS for development and in the development of maps. The GIS assistant shall take lead in participatory Mapping during Field Research. He/She will also support in preparation of tools for Data Collection in relations to data and GIS.
Responsibilities
- Take lead in participatory mapping during field research
- Prepare maps for donor reports and research reports
- Produce maps and data for Programs and Projects
- Participate in proposal development by producing maps for the proposals
- Support grants and programme teams during proposal development upon their request in relation to GIS initiatives.
- Prepare mobile questionnaires for field data collection
- Collate and organize data collected
- Analyze and compile a report of the Analysis
- Develop and maintain databases
- Train members of staff and project teams on the application of GIS
Qualifications
- A university diploma in geography, statistics or GIS
- Extensive experience of using GIS mapping platforms (particularly Arcgis)
- Strong qualitative research skills
- High degree of computer literacy
- Good interpersonal working relationships
- Strong planning skills with ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines
- Advanced knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite software products (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop)
- Proficiency in SPSS or other quantitative Data Analysis tools
Terms of Service:
- 3 years Contract renewable subject to
- Salary as prescribed by SRC.
How to Apply
You can access the advertisement details on our website www.westpokot.go.ke and submit online applications through our email myjobs@westpokot.go.ke
All application should be submitted on or before Thursday 27thMay, 2021 to
Ag. Secretary/CEO
West Pokot County Public Service Board P.O Box 577 – 30600
KAPENGURIA
- The County Government of West Pokot is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women, person living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority Communities are encouraged to apply.
- Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
