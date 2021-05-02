Pursuant to the provision of County Government Act , No. 17 of 2012 section 45, 59 (1) (b) the West Pokot County Public Service Board wishes to consider applications from highly qualified results-oriented and self-motivated Kenyan citizens for appointments to the following positions:-

GIS ASSISTANTS JG “H” (2 POSTS)

Overall purpose

The GIS Assistant will provide support in GIS for development and in the development of maps. The GIS assistant shall take lead in participatory Mapping during Field Research. He/She will also support in preparation of tools for Data Collection in relations to data and GIS.

Responsibilities

Take lead in participatory mapping during field research

Prepare maps for donor reports and research reports

Produce maps and data for Programs and Projects

Participate in proposal development by producing maps for the proposals

Support grants and programme teams during proposal development upon their request in relation to GIS initiatives.

Prepare mobile questionnaires for field data collection

Collate and organize data collected

Analyze and compile a report of the Analysis

Develop and maintain databases

Train members of staff and project teams on the application of GIS

Qualifications

A university diploma in geography, statistics or GIS

Extensive experience of using GIS mapping platforms (particularly Arcgis)

Strong qualitative research skills

High degree of computer literacy

Good interpersonal working relationships

Strong planning skills with ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines

Advanced knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite software products (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop)

Proficiency in SPSS or other quantitative Data Analysis tools

Terms of Service:

3 years Contract renewable subject to

Salary as prescribed by SRC.

How to Apply

You can access the advertisement details on our website www.westpokot.go.ke and submit online applications through our email myjobs@westpokot.go.ke

All application should be submitted on or before Thursday 27thMay, 2021 to

Ag. Secretary/CEO

West Pokot County Public Service Board P.O Box 577 – 30600

KAPENGURIA

The County Government of West Pokot is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women, person living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority Communities are encouraged to apply.

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted