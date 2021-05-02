Position: Study Administrative officers (2 Positions) K MR6 Vacancy No. FN-06-05-2021
Reports to: Study Finance Manager
Location: Kisumu
Duration: 1 Year Renewable Contract as per KEMRI Scheme of Service. The first 3 months is a probation period
Responsibilities
- Imprest reconciliations and management
- Petty cash management
- Bank reconciliations
- Monitor budget through expenditure tracking
- Prepare variance reports
- Assist in facilitating trainings & conferences
- Monitor & ensure payments for vendors are actualized
- Manage contracts & agreements between the Program & other service providers
- Asset register management
- Assist in Inventory management
- Support in study related procurement processes and tracking of supplies
Qualifications
- com. Degree (Finance/Accounting option), Business Administration or equivalent
- CPA (II) or Equivalent
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a busy organization
- Experience working in research organization is an added advantage
Desirable Qualities
- Advanced computer skills on MS Office, accounting software packages
- Ability to manipulate large amounts of data and to compile detailed reports
- High attention to detail and excellent analytical skills
- Knowledge and experience in Procurement and supplies
- Good presentation
How to Apply
- Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number on the subject line)
- Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e- mail address
- Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers
- Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts
- A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)
- A copy of National Identity card or passport
All applications to be done through email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org
Closing Date: 7th June,2021
KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
