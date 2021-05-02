Position: Study Administrative officers (2 Positions) K MR6 Vacancy No. FN-06-05-2021

Reports to: Study Finance Manager

Location: Kisumu

Duration: 1 Year Renewable Contract as per KEMRI Scheme of Service. The first 3 months is a probation period

Responsibilities

Imprest reconciliations and management

Petty cash management

Bank reconciliations

Monitor budget through expenditure tracking

Prepare variance reports

Assist in facilitating trainings & conferences

Monitor & ensure payments for vendors are actualized

Manage contracts & agreements between the Program & other service providers

Asset register management

Assist in Inventory management

Support in study related procurement processes and tracking of supplies

Qualifications

com. Degree (Finance/Accounting option), Business Administration or equivalent

CPA (II) or Equivalent

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a busy organization

Experience working in research organization is an added advantage

Desirable Qualities

Advanced computer skills on MS Office, accounting software packages

Ability to manipulate large amounts of data and to compile detailed reports

High attention to detail and excellent analytical skills

Knowledge and experience in Procurement and supplies

Good presentation

How to Apply

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number on the subject line)

Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e- mail address

Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

A copy of National Identity card or passport

All applications to be done through email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

Closing Date: 7th June,2021

KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.