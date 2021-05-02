Senior Principal Administrative Officers

Qualifications

For appointment tn his grade nn officer must have: –

Served In the grade of Principal Administrative Officer or in * comparable and relevant position in the wider Public. Service lor a minimum period of two (2) yearn;

A Bachelors Degree in any Social Sciences or its equivalent qualification from recognized Institution;

A Masters Degree In any Social Sciences from a recognized institution;

Post graduate diploma in any Soctnl Science or an equivalent qualification from recognized institution.

Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Possession of a benior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage.

Core Skills/Compctencies

Communication skills;

Organizational skills;

Counselling skills;

Presentation skill*;

Negotiation skills; and

Problemsolving skills

Personal Qualities

In addition to the above skills tu» officer must have the following qualities: –

Policy development and fonnuhlkm

Computer literacy

Creativity and Innovativeness

Results oriented

Emol ional Intelligence

Knowledge of parliamentary business and devekipmenl of cabinet memos behavioural

Thorough knowledge of relevant legislation

Ability to work under pressure

AbiliLy Lo build and lead cohesive teams

Meets Chapter Six (6) of (he constitution of Kenya 2010; Integrity’, Ixsidcrdiip,

Houesty, Accountability and Discipline in the service to people.

Duties mid Responsibilities

An officer at this level the officer will be responsible to the Assistant Director Administration for assigned adminMtmtion function.

Provide logistical support in ODDP cvcniH and functions, to enhance the OI>PP image and gain stakeholder confidence.

Ensure efficiency of die security framework that protects the ODPP staff anil assets from security threat*, to minimise disruptions to the ODPP operation lhai result from security incidents, and to enhance the trust Of staff tn the ability of ODPP lo manage staff matters

Execute policies and procedures in the administration division that enhance efficiency aud effectiveness in the delivery of service in s timely and cost cffccrive manner

Draft concept paper* on administrative policy issues.

Execute the adminfelrallvu division strategic plan, aud the preparation and of the work plans, to ensure the operation? of administrative dh-Hino are directed towards Lite achievement of the ODPP mamluk*.

Super, iso and manage staff matters to harness the strengths of individuals and promotes their performances to ensure that the admini&trution function in ODPP adopts and delivers consistent, reliable and high standards of rnMomcT service.

Take pail iu the management of the funds and resources aUoculctl to liic division, to ensure prudent use of the resources nnd tn garner the trust of atakrholdcni in the ability of ODPP to deliver quality public pcwecution services

Eollow up on administrative staff training needs and projections In order to enhance capacity development in liaison with tire Prosecutor Ti aim ng Institute.

Participate in the recruitment. selection and promotion of lower carder personnel in OOP?

Compile administrative Office personnel data for pwlings and deployment with the ODPP for efficient and effective service delivery.

In charge of preparation of the monthly, quarterly, and annnal reports for Administration Divisiou to inform decision making

Prepare an u|>to-date record of odmiuLstratiw Office personnel in die ODPP

Coach, mentor, guide and counsel AdmuustraUve staff to enhance productivity and succession management

Control tin- performance of outsourced services such as cleaning, accurih catering, etc. to ensure that there is value for money

Implementation of Administration Division strategy and align it to the nvemll ODPP Strategic Plan 111 order to provide tunelv service delivery* to the institution, in the areas of security maoagemenl. transport. and officii: management. to support the delivery of efficient nnd effective service by the institution

implement tools and processes that enhance efficiency in the delivery of Iran-jMirl services for the office, to enhance efficiency in the operations of the Off ire through timely and quality provision of transport services

Implement strategies for the Adiiumslrulxiii Division in order to provide timely support tr> the institution, in the arcus of security management, transport, and office management.

Participate In the Implementation of polldcn. programs and strategic plans of the Organization for efficient nnd effective service delivery

Represent the Administrative Division in various office assignments.

Control office management service* such as, lease and fleet management; to ensure delivery iu a timely manner and with consideration lei high quality standards, to support llicdcliveiy of the ODPP crnlcrs in an efficient manner.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates nrc invited to make their applications by completing ONE Mt>t>lii-xti<>n form ODPP i. Tlx- form may I*- .tawntaoded from the ODPPs Wehsne http://www.odpp.go.ke or picked from Nairobi Headquarters and County Offices.

The candidates should attach COPIES of the following documenta tn tlveir sppUcttian form:

National Identity Ord

Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts

Any supporting documents and testimonials

Letter of appointment to their current substantive |»ost

Letter of appointment to their previous past and

Detailed Curriculum Vilac

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ALL shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificate*. Original transcripts and testimonials, letters of appointment to their current substantive post and previous post and detailed curriculum vitae during the interviews.

In addition, uil candidates who are not ODl’P staff shall be requited to attach COPIES of the following valid clearance certificates to the application:

Law Society of Kenya for lawyer*

Higher Education Loans Board

Kenya Revenue Authority

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Any other Professional bodies to which the candidate k n member

ALL shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of the document* during Interviews.

Completed application form.’ should be aent to:

The Secretary

Advisory hoard

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

ODPP Building, Rngntl Rond, Upper Hill

P.O. Box 30701 – 00100

NAIROBI

So as to reach the Office of the Director of Public Frosccutionb on or before 2nd June, 2021.