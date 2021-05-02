Pursuant to Article 235 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and Section 59 (1) (b), of The County Governments Act No.17, 2012, The County Public Service Board of Busia invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill vacant positions in the Department of Health and sanitation, as follows:

HEALTH ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER III JOB GROUP H TWO (2) POSTS- V/NO.21/2021

Responsibilities

This will be the entry and training grade for this cadre. An Officer at this level will be deployed at the Sub-District Hospital, Rural Health training center, Department, or a Unit within the large Hospital, or to a specific Health program where he/she will be exposed to various administrative duties which will include procurement provision and maintenance of Facility or general upkeep of the Hospitals. The Officer will work under a supervision of a more senior Officer.

Qualifications

A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean. Grade C- (minus) with its equivalent qualification with at least C in English/Kiswahili and Mathematics from a recognized Institution: and

Diploma in any of the following: Health Management, Hospital Administration, Business Administration, or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Terms of service: Permanent and pensionable

Please Note

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

The County Government of Busia is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Article 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents

Copy of Identity (ID) Card

Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates

Copies of Registration Certificate from the relevant professional bodies(where applicable) (iv) Copies of Practicing License from the relevant Regulatory Body (where applicable)

Computer Packages Certificate

Mandatory Additional requirements (Chapter VI documents of the constitution of Kenya 2010)

VALID Clearance Certificate from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

VALID Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Clearance Certificate

VALID Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) Clearance Certificate

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Self-Declaration Form

Credit Reference Bureau(CRB)

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications attaching copies of their certificates and testimonials and send to the undersigned on or before 17th May, 2021 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time)

COUNTY GOVERNMENT OF BUSIA

COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 1103 – 50400