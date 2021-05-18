ACCOUNTANT 1

EIGHTEEN (18) POSITIONS – VACANCY NO. 03/2021/02,

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.38,270 – Ksh. 51,170 p.m. (Job Group ‘K’),

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position,

Terms of service: Three (3) years renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination;

OR

Passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (K) Examination or its approved equivalent qualification.

Duties and Responsibilities

This will be the entry grade for professional Accountants. An Officer at this level will work under the guidance of a Senior Officer. Specific duties and responsibility will include: –

Verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulations;

Data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers and preparation of simple management reports e.g. imprest and expenditure returns etc.

Keeping safe custody of County Government records and assets under him/her, analysis of the below the line accounts.

Being deployed as a cashier where duties will entail receiving duly processed payments and receipt vouchers, writing cheques and posting payments and receipt vouchers in the cash books, balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis, arranging for withdrawal of cash for office use and ensuring safety of the same at all times, extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis and ensuring security of cheques and cheque books;

Preparation of expenditure and Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) funding returns on quarterly basis;

Preparation of Appropriation In Aid (AIA) returns on quarterly basis;

Paying personal and merchant claims guided by cash balances in the cash books and treasury regulations; and

Receipting of all money due and payable to government.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading an employment application form from Nakuru County website www.nakuru.go.ke

A dully filled form and copies of ID, KCSE, Degree and Professional Certificates where applicable should be sent by POST or COURIER SERVICES in a sealed envelope and the vacancy number clearly indicated on the top of the envelope and addressed to;

Secretary,

Nakuru County Public Service Board,

Public Works Building – Prisons Road,

P.O. Box 2870-20100,

NAKURU

on or before Monday 24th May, 2021. (No hand delivered applications will be accepted) County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority communities are encouraged to apply. Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEES for any of its services.