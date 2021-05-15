Office Assistants

Purpose of the job

The Office Assistant will be responsible for provision of support services to the organization to enable the Office run efficiently.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carry out cleaning work to the required standard and as instructed;

Ensure that tools and equipment are in good working condition and report any defects;

Deliver files and mail to the respective destinations;

Assist with organizing and setting up of the office;

Assist with reallocation and moving of office furniture and assets as per instructions;

Support in the security of the office by opening and closing of the main doors within set timelines.

Prepare and provide refreshments for office staff.

Any other duties assigned from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment

Kenya Certificate in Secondary Education (KCSE) mean Grade of D+ from KNEC or its equivalent and recognized qualification from a recognized institution.

How To Apply

All applications must be emailed to manager_finance@oagkenya.go.ke Applicants must attach the following documents: Application Form clearly indicating the post applied for, full name of the applicant, National ID Card No, Telephone Number and email address. Academic and professional certificates Other relevant testimonials Clearance certificates from the following bodies: Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Credit Reference Bureau

Kenya Revenue Authority

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Higher Education Loans Board where applicable

Applications should reach the Office on or before 25 May 2021



NOTE:

It is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job applications. The Office shall take appropriate action on any applicant who shall be found to have presented false information and/ or documents.

The Office of the Auditor-General is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to have diversity in the workforce in line with the Constitution. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing of any form will lead to automatic disqualification