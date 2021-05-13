SUPPORT STAFF- J/G CPSB 18 (V/NO: 13) (2 POSTS)

Duties and Responsibilities:

Maintaining office cleanliness

Preparing and serving office tea

Cleaning the compound

Providing messengerial services

Requirements and Competencies for Appointment:

KCSE certificate of Grade D Plain or its equivalent

Have passed the suitability test for plant operators

Conversant with the constitution of Kenya 2010 and devolution

Compliance with chapter six of the constitution of Kenya

Terms: Permanent and Pensionable

HOW TO APPLY:

Applications can only be submitted online on or before 21st May, 2021 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbomet.net or from a link in Bomet County Website www.bomet.go.ke , Manual applications will not be accepted. Bomet County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and Ward of origin.

on or before through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbomet.net or from a link in Bomet County Website Bomet County residents will be required to indicate their of origin. Clearance documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 will be required for those shortlisted and MUST submit Copies of the following clearances during the interview:

submit Copies of the following clearances Kenya Revenue Authority;

Higher Education Loans Board;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and

For those with higher education certificates (degrees) from outside Kenya, a letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University

Only Shortlisted candidates will be Contacted.

Please Note:

Bomet County Public Service Board does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment. Our official email is cpsb@bomet.go.ke or info@ cpsbbomet.net

The Secretary /C.E.O Public Service Board P.O Box 605-20400

Bomet.

‘’The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification’’