FIREMAN

TEN (10) POSITIONS – VACANCY NO. 3/2021/13,

Basic salary scale: Ksh.15,670 – Ksh.17,570 p.m (Job Group ‘E’),

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position,

Terms of service: three (3) years contract (renewable subject to satisfactory performance),

Qualifications

Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ or its equivalent and relevant qualification;

Have Fireman II certificate from a recognized fire service training school/ institution;

Have First aid certificate course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. Johns Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KHIBT) or any other recognized institution;

Be physically fit; and

Be certified mentally fit by a Government Doctor.

Duties and responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will be on the job training and will work under the supervision of an experienced officer. Duties and responsibilities will entail:

Simple maintenance of fire-fighting appliances; and

Assisting in rescue operations during emergency;

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading an employment application form from Nakuru County website www.nakuru.go.ke

A dully filled form and copies of ID, KCSE, Degree, Professional and Registration Certificates where applicable should be sent by POST or COURIER SERVICES in a sealed envelope and the vacancy number clearly indicated on the top of the envelope and addressed to;

Secretary, Nakuru County Public Service Board,

Public Works Building – Prisons Road,

P.O. Box 2870-20100, NAKURU

on or before Monday 24th May, 2021. (No hand delivered applications will be accepted)

County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority communities are encouraged to apply. Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE

AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEES for any of its services.