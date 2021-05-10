SENIOR CLERICAL OFFICERS

TEN (10) POSITIONS

VACANCY NO. 03/2021/07,

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 25,470 – Ksh. 33,950 p.m. (Job Group ‘H’),

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position,

Terms of Service: Three (3) years Contract (Renewable subject to satisfactory performance),

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Have a Kenya certificate of education (KCSE)mean grade C Plain.

posses a certificate in any of the following fields; business administration, Kenya accounts technician certificate or any other approved equivalent qualification from a recognized university.

be in possession of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) certificate and be proficient in word processor, spread sheets presentation and data base.

Duties and Responsibilities

An officer at this level will work under a more senior officer. Specific duties and responsibilities include:

verifying compiled statistical records for accuracy;

maintenance of stores, records and equipment inventory;

preparation of estimates of expenditure for general office services;

safe custody of invoices, receipts and other records;

processor documents for issue of licenses or certificate under relevant Acts;

preparation and maintenance of records and ensuring proper maintenance of filling system.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading an employment application form from Nakuru County website www.nakuru.go.ke

A dully filled form and copies of ID, KCSE, Degree and Professional Certificates where applicable should be sent by POST or COURIER SERVICES in a sealed envelope and the vacancy number clearly indicated on the top of the envelope and addressed to;

Secretary,

Nakuru County Public Service Board,

Public Works Building – Prisons Road,

P.O. Box 2870-20100,

NAKURU

on or before Monday 24th May, 2021. (No hand delivered applications will be accepted) County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority communities are encouraged to apply. Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEES for any of its services.