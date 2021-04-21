Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Ugandan socialite and business lady, Zari Hassan, is over the moon after becomingthe second most followed celebrity in East Africa after Lupita Nyong’o.

The mother of five now boasts 9 million followers on Instagram.

The most followed female celebrity in East Africa is Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyong’o, with slightly over nine million followers.

Tanzanian actress and former model, Wema Sepetu, comes in third place with 8.6 Million followers.

Zari has appreciated her fans stating that she can’t take them for granted and will always be grateful for the love they have accorded her all the years

“For all you do, for who you are, I’ll forever be grateful that you are in my life.

Thank you for being part of the 9.000.000 megazo family” a thankful Zari posted.

Not long ago, Zari was forced to set the record straight on claims that she buys Instagram followers after she clocked 7 Million followers.

“Thank you so much for 7million I really do appreciate you, my followers.

“You are my MVPs. To some who think I buy followers, you should try it.

“Instagram has very strict regulations especially with verified pages that if you do, they will delete your account instantly.

“That said, keep the love flowing. Love you back 10much,” she explained.

Coincidentally, Zari’s ex-lover and baby daddy, Diamond Platinumz, is the most followed artiste in East Africa.

The Bongo crooner and President of WCB Wasafi has so far accumulated over 12 million followers on Instagram.

The Kenyan DAILY POST