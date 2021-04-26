Monday, April 26, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are now accusing Deputy President William Ruto of sabotaging the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

This is after the joint committee on Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) declared that the additional 70 constituencies proposed in the BBI were unconstitutional; a verdict that Raila and Uhuru don’t agree with.

In a statement over the weekend, the duo raised concerns of a possibility of external interference in the committees’ work by the Tangatanga wing of Jubilee Party, which is led by Deputy President William Ruto, a fierce critic of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that birthed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Raila has since accused Siaya Senator James Orengo, his Nyamira counterpart Okong’o Omogeni and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, who were his eyes in the JLAC, of letting him down.

Through his spokesman Denis Onyango, Raila accused some members of ODM who sit in the joint committee of betraying him and the BBI agenda.

“It is not possible to tell why a committee led by supposedly pro-handshake and BBI MPs chose to come so close to derailing the process and even killing the initiative.”

“It has caused some mistrust that will take time to heal,” he said.

“We expect opposition to the Bill to come only from those who have always opposed the initiative, which is Tangatanga.”

“ODM, Wiper, ANC and the President’s wing of Jubilee will pass the BBI. Mr. Odanga is quite sure about that,” said Mr. Onyango.

However, the ODM leader sought to reassure his supporters that the BBI plane, despite the turbulence, was well on schedule.

“The report remains what the ODM leader and the President envisaged.”

“Mr. Odinga is confident it will sail through Parliament with ease and give way to the President to put it on the road to referendum via IEBC,” he said.

