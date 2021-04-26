Monday, April 26, 2021 – A video of the controversial self-proclaimed prophet, David Owuor, seemingly mocking his followers before boarding a chopper has emerged online and left netizens with endless questions.

In the undated video, Owuor, who is the founder of Repentance and Holiness Ministry, is heard telling his followers to be careful on the roads before he boards an awaiting chopper.

“You guys you are going by road,” he asks and then proceeds to urge them to be careful since ‘roads can be tricky’

The bearded prophet, who claims to speak to God face to face, has been accused of brainwashing so many innocent souls and broken families due to some of the crazy doctrines that he teaches in his church.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST