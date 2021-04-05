Monday, April 5, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has stated that the One Kenya Alliance that comprises Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (WIPER ), Gideon Moi(KANU), and Moses Wetangula(Ford Kenya), cannot go anywhere without the input of Opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Gideon, and Kalonzo have formed the One Kenya Alliance, which they say will be their presidential vehicle during the 2022 presidential poll.

The four have been expressing confidence that they will beat Deputy President William Ruto during the highly contested poll.

Ruto is the only candidate who has declared his interest in the presidency in 2022.

Speaking on Sunday, Orengo, who is a close ally of Raila Odinga, said Mudavadi, Gideon, Wetangula and Kalonzo cannot defeat William Ruto without the assistance of Jakom.

“Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Moses Wetangula can’t go anywhere near DP William Ruto without Raila Odinga,” Senator James Orengo said.

